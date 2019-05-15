He Never Said ‘Mat Jao’: Shatrughan Sinha Says His Decision to Quit BJP Left Advani in Tears

Congress candidate from Patna Sahib and a former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who has openly criticised the BJP for denying ticket to LK Advani, on Tuesday said the veteran leader had tears in his eyes when he told him about his decision to quit the party.Speaking with NDTV, the actor-politician who switched to the Congress this year after over two decades of association with the saffron party, said: "When I came and joined the new direction, the better direction, I took Advani ji's blessings. He almost had tears in his eyes, but he didn't say 'mat jao (don't go)'. He said, 'Okay, love you'.”Sinha’s daughter, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, too, had alleged that her father and LK Advani were not shown respect by the party. "Being a party member from the beginning, from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve," Sonakshi had said in March.LK Advani, a founder-member of the BJP, was dropped from the list of candidates and replaced by party chief Amit Shah for the election in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.Sinha, who had joined the BJP when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was at the helm, quit on April 6 saying there was no concept of collective decision in the party and he was disowned because of his association with Advani.“The BJP is a one-man show, two-man army,” Sinha had said after officially joining Congress, adding that the BJP must learn from its critics, instead of sidelining them. Taking the names of veteran leaders Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan, the actor said the saffron party had not treated them well.