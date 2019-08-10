‘He Preferred Bharat Mata Over Rahul Gandhi,’ BJP MP Leader Lauds Scindia for Support on Abrogation of Article 370

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has chosen Bharat Mata over Rahul Gandhi by backing centre’s decision to abrogate article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Applauding Scindia’s decision to back the government, Madhya Pradesh BJP vice president Prabhat Jha told news18 that the former Member of Parliament is thinking in the right path.

“Scindia is considered to be a part of Rahul Gandhi’s brigade, but he chose to prefer Bharat Mata over the latter, so I reckon he is thinking in the right direction,” Jha told news18.

Jha who has been engaged in bitter war of words with Scindia in last couple of years said he doesn’t find him as a staunch adversary, “we just have different ideologies,” said Jha.

“His father (Madhav Rao) was treasurer of Jan Sangh and fought his first election on Jan Sangh ticket,” the journalist-turned-politician said adding Jyotiraditya’s grandmother Vijaya Raje had also joined Jan Sangh and was a founder member of the BJP.

Prabhat Jha said by backing Centre’s move to repeal article 370, Scindia has supported the motherland and proved he is the grandson of Rajmata (Vijaya Raje Scindia).

On Friday, BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya had invited Scindia to join BJP. “If he is feeling so nationalist, I urge him to shun the Congress and join BJP,” Paviaya had said alleging Scindia’s statements before and after Lok Sabha polls are different.

Questioning the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir issue was dealt with, Scindia had said on Tuesday that Centre’s move is a step that favours the nation.

The remarks from BJP leader comes while unfounded rumours of Scindia joining BJP is doing rounds on social media.

