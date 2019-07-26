'He Should Be Taught a Lesson': Jaya Prada Says Azam Khan Should be Disqualified from Lok Sabha
Prada, who had unsuccessfully contested the general elections against Khan from Rampur, said it is not a new thing for him to make such comments about women.
File photos of Azam Khan and Jaya Prada
New Delhi: BJP leader Jaya Prada on Friday slammed SP MP Azam Khan for his sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he has insulted the House and he should be disqualified.
Khan, who is known for making controversial statements, had also made objectionable remarks against Prada during the Lok Sabha polls.
Prada, who had unsuccessfully contested the general elections against Khan from Rampur, said it is not a new thing for him to make such comments about women. Khan has an "unhealthy mindset" and one does not know what remarks he will make, the actor-turned-politician said in a statement.
"He does not know that Lok Sabha is a temple to which leaders are elected and take up people's problems. Azam Khan has insulted the House by making indecent comments," Prada said.
The House should take action against him for his remarks, the former MP said. "He should be disqualified from Lok Sabha. He should be taught a lesson that those who insult Parliament must be kept out," she said.
Khan on Thursday courted fresh controversy when he made a sexist remark against Devi, who was in the Chair in the Lok Sabha, sparking an uproar and demands for his apology.
