'He Suffers From Mental Perversion': Sushma Swaraj Lacerates Azam Khan Over Sexist Remark

New Delhi: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Friday hit out at Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for the sexist remarks he made at BJP MP Rama Devi, who was officiating as a Speaker during a Lok Sabha debate on the Triple Talaq bill.

The former union minister in a scathing tweet wrote, "Azam Khan is known for making such statement which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House."

Azam Khan is known for making such statements which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 26, 2019

The incident, which took place on Thursday drew the ire of leaders from across the spectrum, who have since demanded that Azam Khan face action or apologise.

According to sources, Khan has been informed to appear before Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday. If Khan fails to apologise, a resolution authorising the Speaker to take 'exemplary action' against him will be passed, the sources said.

Rama Devi has demanded more stringent action against Khan, and said that he should be dismissed from the Lok Sabha as he has “never respected women”. Textiles minister Smriti Irani said that women, regardless of their party affiliations, cannot be insulted. She further warned Khan that he can't misbehave and get away with the comment. "If these comments were made outside, police would have arrested him," Irani said in the Lok Sabha.