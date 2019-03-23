He Takes Anti-Pakistan Stand But Sends Secret Letter: Mayawati on Modi’s Message to Pak PM

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his greeting to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of their National Day as ‘secret greeting letter’.The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also warned people against the BJP’s “deceptive” politics and alleged that the party’s anti-Pakistan stand is merely to garner votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.In a tweet on Saturday noon, Mayawati wrote, “On the one hand strong anti-Pakistan stand and striking statements for the sake of vote bank politics but on the other hand secret greeting letter to Pak PM. Is this kind of politics of deceive and deception with 130 crore people of the country by BJP proper? People must remain alert.”The BSP chief’s remarks come a day after Khan tweeted about receiving a message from PM Modi on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan. Khan said he received a message from Modi reading: “I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan in the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. (sic)”Welcoming the Modi’s greeting, Khan wrote, “I welcome PM Modi’s message to our people. As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity for all our people. (sic)”The Pakistan PM’s tweet came hours after India boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to mark Pakistan's National Day over the invitation extended to separatists. The External Affairs Ministry said no Indian representative will attend similar events in Islamabad as well.Sources said India boycotted the events for extending the invitation to Hurriyat leaders and not because of any other issue.