English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
He Takes Anti-Pakistan Stand But Sends Secret Letter: Mayawati on Modi’s Message to Pak PM
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also warned people against the BJP’s “deceptive” politics and alleged that the party’s anti-Pakistan stand is merely to garner votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his greeting to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of their National Day as ‘secret greeting letter’.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also warned people against the BJP’s “deceptive” politics and alleged that the party’s anti-Pakistan stand is merely to garner votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In a tweet on Saturday noon, Mayawati wrote, “On the one hand strong anti-Pakistan stand and striking statements for the sake of vote bank politics but on the other hand secret greeting letter to Pak PM. Is this kind of politics of deceive and deception with 130 crore people of the country by BJP proper? People must remain alert.”
The BSP chief’s remarks come a day after Khan tweeted about receiving a message from PM Modi on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan. Khan said he received a message from Modi reading: “I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan in the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. (sic)”
Welcoming the Modi’s greeting, Khan wrote, “I welcome PM Modi’s message to our people. As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity for all our people. (sic)”
The Pakistan PM’s tweet came hours after India boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to mark Pakistan's National Day over the invitation extended to separatists. The External Affairs Ministry said no Indian representative will attend similar events in Islamabad as well.
Sources said India boycotted the events for extending the invitation to Hurriyat leaders and not because of any other issue.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also warned people against the BJP’s “deceptive” politics and alleged that the party’s anti-Pakistan stand is merely to garner votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In a tweet on Saturday noon, Mayawati wrote, “On the one hand strong anti-Pakistan stand and striking statements for the sake of vote bank politics but on the other hand secret greeting letter to Pak PM. Is this kind of politics of deceive and deception with 130 crore people of the country by BJP proper? People must remain alert.”
The BSP chief’s remarks come a day after Khan tweeted about receiving a message from PM Modi on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan. Khan said he received a message from Modi reading: “I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan in the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. (sic)”
Welcoming the Modi’s greeting, Khan wrote, “I welcome PM Modi’s message to our people. As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace and prosperity for all our people. (sic)”
The Pakistan PM’s tweet came hours after India boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to mark Pakistan's National Day over the invitation extended to separatists. The External Affairs Ministry said no Indian representative will attend similar events in Islamabad as well.
Sources said India boycotted the events for extending the invitation to Hurriyat leaders and not because of any other issue.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Superheroes Will Build a New Infinity Gauntlet to Defeat Thanos?
- IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results