English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'He Was Busy Touring the Globe': Mamata Hits Out at PM Modi for ‘Ignoring’ Farmers, Middle Class
Hitting out at the prime minister's comment on Sunday at Coochbehar district that Banerjee and the TMC of suffering from fear psychosis of Modi, Banerjee warned him not to threaten her as it will be the biggest mistake.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Nagrakata (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be thrown out of power and politics and his mouth should be sealed with a surgical adhesive tape.
“Modi did not have time to look after the farmers and the middle-class, as he was busy touring the globe for 4.5 years of his five-year term,” Banerjee told a rally here. “When elections are knocking at the door, Modi is threatening everybody and blabbering lies,” Banerjee alleged, claiming that he would get the first prize if there was a competition of telling lies.
"In this election, people would stick a Leukoplast on his lips so that he is not able to tell lies. For the sake of the country he should not only be ousted from his chair (PM post) but also from politics," she said.
Hitting out at the prime minister's comment on Sunday at Coochbehar district that Banerjee and the TMC of suffering from fear psychosis of Modi, Banerjee warned him not to threaten her as it will be the biggest mistake.
She said, "During the 5 years, he has been touring the globe for 4.5 years. What was he doing when farmers were committing suicides across the country? What was he doing when people died due to demonetisation and crores of people lost their jobs?"
“Modi did not have time to look after the farmers and the middle-class, as he was busy touring the globe for 4.5 years of his five-year term,” Banerjee told a rally here. “When elections are knocking at the door, Modi is threatening everybody and blabbering lies,” Banerjee alleged, claiming that he would get the first prize if there was a competition of telling lies.
"In this election, people would stick a Leukoplast on his lips so that he is not able to tell lies. For the sake of the country he should not only be ousted from his chair (PM post) but also from politics," she said.
Hitting out at the prime minister's comment on Sunday at Coochbehar district that Banerjee and the TMC of suffering from fear psychosis of Modi, Banerjee warned him not to threaten her as it will be the biggest mistake.
She said, "During the 5 years, he has been touring the globe for 4.5 years. What was he doing when farmers were committing suicides across the country? What was he doing when people died due to demonetisation and crores of people lost their jobs?"
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Space Station is 'Like Gym On Earth', Filled With Bacteria: New Study
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue
- Dutchman Drives Electric Car for 95000 Km Spending Only Rs 20000 on Electricity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results