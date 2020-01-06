He Washed, Ironed & Returned My Brother's Underwear: Vijayvargiya Junior's Bizarre Praise for VHP's Kokje

Indore: As BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is reeling under the heat of his ‘fire remarks’, a video of his MLA son Akash praising VHP President VS Kokje in Indore has gone viral.

Vijayvargiya junior, who in the past had hit the headlines for bashing a civic official with a cricket bat, was speaking at the launch of his book ‘Dev Se Mahadev’. The event was held in Indore recently and the said video viral on Monday.

Several eminent persons including Kokje himself and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan were present at the event.

While talking about Kokje, who has been the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in the past, Vijayvargiya junior cited an unusual example out of his past trip to the state.

A few years ago, we had toured Himachal Pradesh when Kokje was the governor and stayed at his residence, he said. “My brother had mistakenly left behind his underwear in his bathroom and when Kokje ji visited Indore, he called me up and returned the undergarment,” said Vijayvargiya amid applauses from the crowd.

He went on to stress about Kokje’s humility, saying “had it been anyone else, he would have simply asked his men to throw it or forget about it but he made it a point to get it washed and ironed before handing it back to me.”

However, the video of the incident went viral on social media in no time, inviting all kinds of trolling for the Indore MLA.

His father later justified his remarks calling it a normal statement praising someone and added that Akash was just underlining his Kokje’s simplicity despite his high stature.

Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey slammed the comments, saying that he hadn’t seen such indecency while praising someone. The Vijayvargiya family is exhibiting its frustration these days, he added.

Meanwhile, problems continued for Kaialsh Vijayvargiya over his remarks in which he threatened to set Indore on fire.

