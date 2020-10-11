Headlined by PM Modi and Nadda, BJP's List of Star Campaigners for Bihar Elections Out

The BJP on Sunday released the list of star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar elections. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was appointed the party's in-charge in Bihar, will also take part in the campaign. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das are also part of the list.

Besides, BJP MPs, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Dharmendra Pradhan, Manoj Tiwari, Giriraj Singh and Ram Kripal Yadav, will pitch for party faces ahead of the elections.

Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhupendra Yadav, Radha Mohan Singh, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Babu Lal Marandi, Nand Kishor Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Sushil Singh, Chhedi Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Janak Chamar, Samrat Chaudhary, Vivek Thakur and Nivedita Singh will also campaign for the saffron party.

The BJP on Sunday also released the second list of candidates for the crucial three-phase assembly elections. The list with the names of 46 candidates was released after a meeting chaired by Nadda. Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the meeting.

The BJP had earlier released the first list with 27 candidates for the polls on October 6. BJP will contest on 121 seats while JD(U) will contest on 122. The smaller parties will be included within the quota of the two parties.