Health Condition of Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Remains Critical, Says Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh continues to be on life support and there is no change in his health condition, a senior doctor at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here said on Sunday. The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Singh is under close monitoring of senior doctors of the critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments, the doctor said. "Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji is on life saving support system (ventilator). There is no change in his health condition," the senior doctor said.

Director of the institute Professor R K Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, he added. Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here