Healthcare, Focus on Defence Personnel: AAP’s Second Set of ‘Guarantees’ Announced for Himachal Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday promised Delhi-style mohalla clinics and sops for families of defence personnel if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh, as part their second set of “guarantees” for the upcoming assembly elections.

The announcement was made at a public meeting in Una, which was addressed by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sisodia said the AAP will provide good quality and free health services to all on the lines of Delhi and Punjab, which will include diagnostic tests, medicines and surgery. Each ward of a village will have a mohalla clinic, while new health institutions will be opened and every hospital will have state-of-the-art facilities.

In an attempt to woo those from the defence, Sisodia said the AAP will give a “tribute amount” of Rs 1 crore each to families that loses a person recruited in the armed forces, paramilitary forces and state police.

Addressing the public meeting, Mann claimed that the BJP had been waived off massive sums of loans to their “well-wishers” while burdening the public with more taxes.

He said the AAP will go all out in Himachal Pradesh for the assembly elections and, on the lines of Delhi and Punjab, usher in more development for the people of the state. Among those who attended the meeting included AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and party president of Himachal Pradesh, Surjit Thakur. The AAP leaders also released a booklet mentioning the party’s “guarantees” on behalf of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

