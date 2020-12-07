Heavy Police Force Deployed at Akhilesh Yadav's House to Stop Him from Joining March for Farmers

A heavy police force has been deployed from Samajwadi Party’s office to Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the party supremo’s visit to ‘Kisan Pad Yatra’ on Monday. Yadav had announced the yatra on Sunday in solidarity with agitating farmers demanding repulsion of new agri laws.

The police have deployed barricades on the entire stretch of Vikramaditya Marg, while the roads have been sealed for the general public. Pleading to support agitating farmers, Yadav also requested people and party workers to ensure food and medical supplies for the protestors who threatened to intensify protests and block more roads.

Yadav will be participating in the Samajwadi Party's statewide ‘Kisan Padayatra’ on Monday. While announcing the solidarity march, Yadav said that SP supports the demands of the farmers and the Government should withdraw all three anti-farmer laws. This law is withdrawn, the party will organize a continuous march in the entire state.

Chief Yadav himself will participate in the yatra beginning from Mandi in Kannauj to the Kisan Bazar.

Attacking the government, Yadav said, “Farmers' paddy and maize is not being purchased at the minimum support price. Inflation is continuously increasing. Pesticide prices have increased. The cost of farming is continuously increasing and the government is making false promises to farmers. Samajwadi Party's statewide Kisan Padayatra has started from Sunday in support of farmers in the capital Lucknow.”

“This law is a death warrant for farmers, the government should reform the mandis. The farmers were not aware that this law would be implemented and big men would also become farmers. There will be a continuous Kisan Yatra in every district of the state on Monday. Kisan Yatra will be taken from the state's biggest mandi Thathiya to Tirwa,” he added.