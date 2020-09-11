Heavy Rains, Floods Caused Rs 9,500 Crore Loss in Madhya Pradesh, Says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said torrential rains and floods in the last week of August resulted in a loss of Rs 9,500 crore to the state. He told this to the central team which is in the state to assess the damage caused by the rains, he said.

"Extremely heavy rainfall and flooding caused Rs 9,500 crore loss as crops, houses, livestock and roads suffered damage," Chouhan told reporters after meeting the central team. Crops over an area of 11.30 lakh hectares have been destroyed, leaving 11.34 lakh farmers affected, while around 60,000 houses were also damaged, the chief minister said.

Heavy rains severely hit 12 districts and partially affected 23, disrupting normal life in 8,442 villages. Crops and houses in several districts including Sehore, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Harda and Dewas were damaged, he said. The crop insurance scheme is helping the farmers, but central aid was also needed to compensate the damage caused by insects, he said.

"Insects have caused immense damage to crops and the Centre should send a separate team to assess it," he said. He urged the central team to tour affected areas, speak to those who had suffered losses and then prepare the damage assessment report.

The team arrived in MP on Thursday.