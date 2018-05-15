GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Hebbal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Suresha B S Wins

Live election result of 158 Hebbal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hebbal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hebbal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Suresha B S Wins
Live election result of 158 Hebbal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hebbal MLA.
Hebbal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,52,885 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,30,609 are male, 1,22,246 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.59 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Suresha B S Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7445350.78%Suresha B S
BJP5331336.36%Dr. Y A Narayanaswamy
JD(S)140929.61%Hanumanthe Gowda
NOTA14500.99%Nota
INCP7020.48%Anjan Kumar Gowda .S
IND3560.24%Nagaraju
AAP3280.22%Raghavendra K Thane
IND2940.20%Jameel Ahamed
IND2810.19%Umadevi
IND1780.12%D Narayanaswamy
RPI1350.09%Manjunath M
KPJP1290.09%Syed Kawja Wali Hydri
RPS800.05%Kumaresh
FCI770.05%Saleem Khan
IND760.05%M Narayanaswamy
IND740.05%B S Suresh
IND720.05%Mohammed Ayub
IND670.05%B M Suresha
IND630.04%Dr. P.K Velladurai
JSP(K)610.04%Ravikumar A.R
JD(U)560.04%Atiya Asgar
SHS520.04%T. Jaikumar
KJP480.03%Isarath Jahan
DAPP440.03%Jaffer Sharief
ANC390.03%Dr Manjunath Nayak
IND390.03%N.Rajanna
IND370.03%Vinay Kumar V Nayak
IND290.02%S Raghavan
IND20.00%Syed Asif Bukhari

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,136 votes (4.45%) securing 33.03% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.89%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,951 votes (5.18%) registering 48.89% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 37.6%.

Check the table below for Hebbal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You