New Delhi: The crucial CEC meeting is underway at BJP headquarters, ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. While BJP working president JP Nadda and chief Amit Shah had arrived earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached around 5pm amid applause by leaders.

The meeting comes a day after PM Modi returned from the US after attending the 74th session of the UNGA and the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' in Houston.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21.

The Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing Bye-Elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituency of different States. pic.twitter.com/f4VCsqBIxm — BJP (@BJP4India) September 29, 2019

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised the names, it said in a statement. Of the 32 Assembly seats, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Kerala, four in Assam, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Bypolls will be held for 51 Assembly seats on October 21, along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The BJP is likely to name the candidates for the remaining seats soon, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

