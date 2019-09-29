Take the pledge to vote

Hectic Parleys on in BJP as 32 Candidates Declared for Bypolls, All Eyes Now on Key Meet to be Held Shortly

The BJP named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Hectic Parleys on in BJP as 32 Candidates Declared for Bypolls, All Eyes Now on Key Meet to be Held Shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (File photo/PTI)

New Delhi: The crucial CEC meeting is underway at BJP headquarters, ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. While BJP working president JP Nadda and chief Amit Shah had arrived earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached around 5pm amid applause by leaders.

The meeting comes a day after PM Modi returned from the US after attending the 74th session of the UNGA and the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' in Houston.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21.

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised the names, it said in a statement. Of the 32 Assembly seats, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Kerala, four in Assam, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Bypolls will be held for 51 Assembly seats on October 21, along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The BJP is likely to name the candidates for the remaining seats soon, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

