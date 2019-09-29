Hectic Parleys on in BJP as 32 Candidates Declared for Bypolls, All Eyes Now on Key Meet to be Held Shortly
The BJP named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: The crucial CEC meeting is underway at BJP headquarters, ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. While BJP working president JP Nadda and chief Amit Shah had arrived earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached around 5pm amid applause by leaders.
The meeting comes a day after PM Modi returned from the US after attending the 74th session of the UNGA and the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' in Houston.
Earlier on Sunday, the BJP named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21.
The Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing Bye-Elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituency of different States. pic.twitter.com/f4VCsqBIxm— BJP (@BJP4India) September 29, 2019
The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised the names, it said in a statement. Of the 32 Assembly seats, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Kerala, four in Assam, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Bypolls will be held for 51 Assembly seats on October 21, along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The BJP is likely to name the candidates for the remaining seats soon, it said.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Rubbishes Rumours of Rift with Her Father Again
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali