Heggadadevanakote Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Heggadadevankote): Congress' Anil Chikkamadu Won

Live Status INC Anil Chikkamadu Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Heggadadevankote (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,09,528 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,876 are male, 1,03,619 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 64%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,498 votes (8.39%) securing 32.64% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.3%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,542 votes (10%) registering 34.48% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.01%.Check the table below for Heggadadevankote live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting