1-min read

Heggadadevanakote Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Heggadadevankote): Congress' Anil Chikkamadu Won

Live election result of 213 Heggadadevanakote constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Heggadadevankote MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Heggadadevankote (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,09,528 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,876 are male, 1,03,619 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 64%
Live Status INC Anil Chikkamadu Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7665244.81%Anil Chikkamadu
JD(S)5455931.90%Chikkanna
BJP3442520.13%Siddaraju
BRPP17631.03%J.K .Gopala
NOTA15960.93%Nota
IND7600.44%M.S. Shivakumar
SJP(A)6660.39%G.N.Devadatta
SP6320.37%Manjula N.V.

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,498 votes (8.39%) securing 32.64% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.3%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,542 votes (10%) registering 34.48% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.01%.

Check the table below for Heggadadevankote live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

