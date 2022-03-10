Heingang Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Heingang seat in Manipur. A total of 2 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP), Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.72%, which is 1.4% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nongthombam Biren Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.2 Heingang (हिंगांग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Heingang is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 31602 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,334 were male and 16,266 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Heingang in 2019 was: 1,061 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,459 eligible electors, of which 14,769 were male,15,690 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,694 eligible electors, of which 13,178 were male, 13,516 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Heingang in 2017 was 170. In 2012, there were 93 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Nongthombam Biren Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of TMC by a margin of 1,206 which was 4.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.11% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, N Biren of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Naoroibam Ratan (Kapu) Meetei of NCP by a margin of 2,082 votes which was 9.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2 Heingang Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Heingang are: Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP), Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.32%, while it was 86.38% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Heingang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.2 Heingang Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 45. In 2012, there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.2 Heingang comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Heingang constituency, which are: Khundrakpam, Wangkhei, Khurai, Thangmeiband, Lamsang, Saikul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Heingang is approximately 274 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Heingang is: 24°52’51.6"N 93°58’30.0"E.

