Hekhani Jakhlau Creates History by Becoming First Woman to Be Elected to Nagaland Assembly

PTI

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 14:58 IST

Kohima, India

Hekhani Jakhalu had contested along with other women candidates Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson (Image: PTI)

Jakhalu, the NDPP candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes

Hekhani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Salhoutuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from Western Angami seat and BJP’s Hukali Sema is also leading from Atoizu constituency as per EC website.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
