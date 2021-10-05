'Helicopter for Chirag, Sewing Machine for Paras': EC Allots Party Name, Symbol to Warring LJP Factions

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday passed an order allotting ‘Helicopter’ as election symbol to Chirag Paswan’s faction while allotting ‘sewing machine’ to the faction led by Pashupati Kumar Paras. The move comes after the EC, last week, freeze the the symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) amid dispute between the two factions led by Chirag and his uncle Pashupati Paras.

In an order passed today, the EC renamed Chirag’s faction as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Pashupati Kumar Paras’ faction as Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar. Bypolls for the Kusheshwar Asthan and the Tarapur assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 30.

In an earlier order, the EC had stated, “When the Commission is satisfied on information in its possession that there are rival sections or groups of a recognized potitical party, each of whom claims to be that party, the Commission may, after taking into account all the available facts and circahrstances of the case and hearing such representatives of the sections or groups and other persons as desire to be heard, decide that one such rival section or group or none of such rival sections of groups is that recognised political party and the decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rival sections or groups."

The Commission had also asked the factions to provide it the names of their groups by which they may be recognized by the EC, and the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates set up, if any, by the respective groups, latest by Monday. “They may indicate the names of three free symbols, in the order of their preference, anyone of which may be allotted to their candidates by the Commission," the order said.

Chirag Paswan had on September 28 written to the EC to claim the party’s “bungalow" election symbol. His action came in view of the bypolls to Bihar’s Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) and Tarapur (Munger) assembly seats scheduled on October 30.

Following the Bihar assemble elections last year, there was a rift between Chirag and his uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras, who eventually split the party, taking 5 out of 6 MPs with him, and also declared himself as the LJP President.

Chirag Paswan is engaged in a struggle with Paras, and hence the demand to the poll panel.

