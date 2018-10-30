English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hello, Want an Ice-Cream?': When Rahul Gandhi Took a Break from Campaigning
While the 47-year-old leader waited for his ice-cream, residents thronged the shop with many clicking pictures and taking videos through the glass wall of the shop.
New Delhi: As the ice-cream man rigorously moved metal scrappers to blend fruit syrup and nuts on an ice pan, a 'special' visitor eagerly waited with beaming eyes and elbows on the counter.
The man was none other than Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had arrived at Indore's popular '56 Dukan' after the day's hectic campaigning ahead on Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
While the 47-year-old leader waited for his ice-cream, residents thronged the shop with many taking videos through the glass wall of the shop. Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Mesmerised by the freshly rolled ice creams on the frozen machine, the leaders were heard exclaiming, "Waah!"
Soon, the shop staff hands over Gandhi his cup of dessert. But before he could take a bite, he spots a child arriving at the parlour with his parents. "Hello! Ice-cream logey? (want an ice-cream?)," he asks the child, who was lapped up. The child was quick to take his bite and the Congress leaders smiled.
The video, which was tweeted by Congress, has received over 6,000 likes since Monday night.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
