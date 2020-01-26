Help Me Take Delhi's Development to the Next Level, Kejriwal Tells His Assembly Constituency
Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the third time, urged people to support his party just like in the 2015 Assembly polls, to make Delhi a city of international standards.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a community meeting in his New Delhi assembly constituency and urged people to vote for him and help him take Delhi's development to the next level.
Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the third time, urged people to support his party just like in the 2015 Assembly polls, to make Delhi a city of international standards.
In the last Assembly election, AAP won 67 out of 70 Assembly seats and the BJP got the rest three while the Congress drew a blank.
"We have to take Delhi to the next level now. We have to fight pollution, make transport system of international standard, give clean water. We have to make Delhi a city of international standards. So last time the way you gave us support I request you to again support us," he said.
The February 8 Assembly elections in Delhi will witness a contest among the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results will be declared the same day.
