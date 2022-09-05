Hemant Soren Govt Proves Majority in Jharkhand Assembly, CM Accuses BJP of 'Destabilising Democracy'

The Hemant Soren-led government proved majority in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday as 48 MLAs voted in his favour. The assembly passed the confidence motion tabled by CM Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was “attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments” in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand. He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a “civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections”.

He said that obstacles are being presented before his government and the onus of poaching Congress MLAs, who were caught in Bengal with a huge amount of cash, lies with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Soren is faced with uncertainty over his continuance as the chief minister as the EC last month held him guilty of misusing his position by allotting a stone mining lease to himself last year.

The EC had recommended disqualification of Hemant Soren as MLA to Governor Ramesh Bais under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, the Governor is yet to officially communicate his order on the issue.

