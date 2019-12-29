Ranchi: In its first cabinet decision, the Jharkhand government on Sunday withdrew all cases registered against tribals involved in Pathalgarhi movement and those who took part in protests after the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act were amended.

The move came soon after JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand chief minister for a second time at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and regional satraps, in a show of unity that could be a harbinger of a broad-based anti-BJP alliance amid the uproar over the new citizenship law.

The Raghubar Das government had hit on the sentiments of the tribals when it amended two land acts — Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) and Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) — in 2016.

The amendments were passed in the Assembly apparently without discussion amid uproar by the opposition parties, following which several memorandums were submitted to the governor to not sign the amendments.

Jharkhand witnessed large scale protests over the issue as the amendments proposed to acquire land for development projects, which claimed to "protect the land of the tribal people of the state".

The protesters were denied buses to reach the protest venues and the police was instructed to stop the protesters from entering Ranchi. The entire opposition, particularly the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), protested inside and outside the Assembly against the amendments.

The state also saw an armed exclusionary movement taking shape last year in the form of Pathalgarhi movement, where thousands of villages were turned into an autonomous region. Some called it 'adivasi corridor', others called it 'Adivasistan'.

The region was declared autonomy from India by placing a special stone outside villages. These villages ran their own schools where children, forced out of government schools, were being fed propaganda.

