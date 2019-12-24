Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Hemant Soren Stakes Claim to Form Govt, Will Take Oath as Jharkhand CM on Sunday

Soren, accompanied by leaders of his party, the Congress and the RJD -- which comprised the opposition alliance in the assembly polls -- called on Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
Hemant Soren Stakes Claim to Form Govt, Will Take Oath as Jharkhand CM on Sunday
JMM executive president and chief minister-designate Hemant Soren meets Governor Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Tuesday met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Earlier in the day, he was formally elected as the JMM legislature party leader.

Soren, accompanied by leaders of his party, the Congress and the RJD -- which comprised the opposition alliance in the assembly polls -- called on Murmu at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

Soren will take oath as chief minister on December 29 at 1 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said.

The opposition combine had bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in the state's 81-member assembly.

