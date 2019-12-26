Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM on December 29: Raj Bhavan

Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM on December 29: Raj Bhavan
File photo of JMM leader and Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 pm on December 29, an official communique said here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary DK Tiwari called on Soren at his Kanke Road residence here during the day and handed him the invitation for the ceremony, it said.

"Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren as chief minister at 2 pm on December 29 at Morabadi Ground (in Ranchi)," the communique said.

Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

The JMM on Thursday said the governor has invited Soren to take oath as the chief minister.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-party alliance bagged 47 seats in the 81-member state Assembly. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and the RJD one.

JVM(P), with its three MLAs, has extended 'unconditional support' to Soren to form the government. The BJP clinched 25 seats, AJSU Party two, the CPI-ML(Liberation) and the NCP one each and others two.

The results of the election, which was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, was announced on December 23.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram