Hemtabad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

33. Hemtabad (हेमताबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Bihar (Katihar District). Hemtabad is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,001 eligible electors, of which 1,37,669 were male, 1,27,328 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hemtabad in 2021 is 925.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,634 eligible electors, of which 1,22,629 were male, 1,10,002 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,011 eligible electors, of which 99,022 were male, 85,993 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hemtabad in 2016 was 106. In 2011, there were 78.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Debendra Nath Roy of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Sabita Kshetry of TMC by a margin of 13,136 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 40.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Khageneraldra Nath Sinha of CPIM won in this seat defeating Shekhar Chandra Roy of TMC by a margin of 35,704 votes which was 22.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 33. Hemtabad Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Hemtabad are: Chandima Roy (BJP), Binay Kumar Roy (BSP), Bhupen Barman (CPIM), Satyajit Barman (TMC), Jyotirmay Barman (SUCOIC), Manindra Barman (AMB), Dipu Barman (IND), Sankar Barman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.04%, while it was 85.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 389 polling stations in 33. Hemtabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 222. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

33. Hemtabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Hemtabad 2. Bhatun, Bindol, Jagadishpur, Mahipur, Sherpur, Rampur and Sitgram GPs of CDB Raiganj. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Hemtabad is 423 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hemtabad is: 25°43’28.9"N 88°09’58.7"E.

