Henglep Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.15%, which is 0.39% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by T Thangzalam Haokip of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Henglep results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.57 Henglep (हेंगलेप) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Churachandpur district of Manipur. Henglep is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 30494 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,112 were male and 15,382 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Henglep in 2019 was: 1,018 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,449 eligible electors, of which 14,589 were male,14,860 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,288 eligible electors, of which 13,503 were male, 13,785 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Henglep in 2017 was 369. In 2012, there were 338 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, T Thangzalam Haokip of BJP won in this seat defeating T Manga Vaiphei of INC by a margin of 268 which was 1.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, T Manga Vaiphei of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating T Thangzalam Haokip of TMC by a margin of 365 votes which was 2.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57 Henglep Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Henglep are: Letzamang Haokip (BJP), T. Manga Vaiphei (INC), Nehminthang Haokip (NPP), Genneikhup (JDU), T. Thangzalam Haokip (SHS), Sehpu Haokip (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.76%, while it was 63.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Henglep went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.57 Henglep Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 56. In 2012, there were 50 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.57 Henglep comprises of the following areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Henglep constituency, which are: Thanlon, Nungba, Bishenpur, Moirang, Kumbi, Saikot, Singhat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Henglep is approximately 8644 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Henglep is: 24°27’17.6"N 93°33’14.8"E.

