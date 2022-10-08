'Here to Stay the Course': Amid Buzz of Withdrawing from Cong Contest, Tharoor Set for 'Fight to Finish'

Shashi Tharoor, who is tied in a contest with his senior colleague Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of the Congress chief, on Saturday dismissed rumours attributing to “sources in Delhi” that he has withdrawn from the race.

In a video message, Tharoor said: “I don’t withdraw from a challenge. Never have all my life and never will.” He also said he was surprised to receive some calls that informed him about the ‘rumours’.

“There are rumours going around, attributed to sources in Delhi, that I am withdrawing today. Let me assure you that I don’t withdraw from a challenge. Never have I in all my life and never will. This is a struggle, a friendly contest within the party, but a fight to the finish. And I am here to stay the course,” Tharoor said. “Please come and vote on the 17th for me. Think tomorrow, think Tharoor,” he added in the message issued in both Hindi and English.

Tharoor, who has earlier too clarified that he will not step back from the contest, seems to be waging a lone battle as the presidential fight tilts in favour of Kharge. Several senior leaders, including those from the dissident group G-23, have extended their support to Kharge. From the nomination process to the campaigning in various states, Tharoor’s sojourn has received a lukewarm response but that has not deterred him.

Speaking to the media earlier, Tharoor said he was drawing huge support from the party leaders and cadres and since he was a “democratically inclined” person, he had not asked other candidates to withdraw their candidature.

He said he wants to change the Congress into a “party of young India” and exuded confidence that his support base is swelling.

Tharoor had also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of his candidature but the former Congress president refused to do so.

