Here's Why an Organisation Led by a White Supremacist Has No Business Lecturing a Nation With 5,000-yr-old Heritage

“USCIRF outsourced report on India to a Brit Iqtidar Cheema of Paki origin sounds more like a lobbyist of Paki agencies. 2018 Tony Perkins as a commissioner known 4”hateful stances against non-Christians, far-right X’tian views, anti-LGBT, relationship with Ku Klux Klan.CREDIBILITY?, wrote Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP, New Delhi, on Twitter.







The tweet above spells out in less than 180 words the sham that the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is and why an organisation led by a White supremacist, a bigot and a Xenophobe, has no business lecturing a nation that has a history and heritage more than 5,000-year-old.

The United States of America is not even 250-year-old. Tony Perkins, the commissioner of the USCIRF cannot answer for the plight of the natives of America.

The original inhabitants whose practices, beliefs and lives stand compromised by the dominance of European migrants whose descendants now aim to dictate terms to the rest of the world.

A nation that claims to be the world’s oldest democracy needs to answer why a person like Tony Perkins who claims that America is driven only by monotheistic Christian beliefs is the commissioner of a body that advocates and monitors religious freedom.

The irony is writ large. This is the man who has a problem with yoga, the most in-depth science of the human body being used to help Amercian soldiers suffering from PTSD.

This is the man who had a problem with a Sanskrit prayer being chanted in the US Senate while he forgets that the machine language that powers the world’s computers and technology finds its metric from the scientific coding of the language of Sanskrit.

A 4,000-year-old language which perhaps a person representing a 243-year-old nation will not appreciate. The report itself has been outsourced to a person whose credentials are again questionable.

Bharat has practised the philosophy of ‘vasudaeva kutumbkam’ for thousands of years. It is the land that has espoused ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’.

All religions came to India centuries and eons before they found their way to America. Christianity came here with St Thomas in 52 AD, Islam in the 6th Century. Sanatan Dharma, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism find their roots in India.

This is a land of knowledge, land of a confluence of cultures. The flames of Ahura Mazda are preserved in India not in Iran. History is witness to the fact the many have tried to change the homogenous ethos of India but have eventually ended up embracing its unity in diversity.

The philosophy of ‘akashat patitam toyam, yatha gachhati sagaram’ or ‘many different path but eventually all roads lead to One’ is more than 5,000-year-old in the land which today the USCIRF believes is not safe for people of different beliefs.

That Tony Perkins and his ilk get to dictate, influence opinion about Bharat speaks volumes of the deterioration in standards of USCIRF. It is evident that a certain agenda is being pushed deliberately by those who want to disturb the social fabric here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s outright rejection is welcome and a sentiment echoed by the country. Official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Its (the USCIRF's) biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels. It has not been able to carry its own Commissioners in its endeavour. We regard it as an organisation of particular concern and will treat it accordingly."

The right to religious freedom is a fundamental right in the Union of India under Article 25 of the Constitution. This right is protected fiercely and with utmost Integrity. There are more sects of Christianity and Islam in India compared to many other democracies and theocracies across the world. A fact that Bharat is proud of.

In his effort to embarrass India, Tony Perkins and his ilk at the USCIRF have exposed themselves as people incapable of respecting and propagating religious freedom. With respect to the spiritual ethos of Bharat here is wishing them







Om Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya |



Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya |



Mrtyor-Maa Amrtam Gamaya |



Om Shanti Shanti Shanti ||







From Unreal to the Real



From Darkness to Light



From Mortality to Self-Realization



Om Shanti, Om Shanti, Om Shanti