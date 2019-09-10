‘He's a Traitor, Must Go to Pakistan’: BJP MP Hegde Slams Karnataka Bureaucrat who Quit Service

Bengaluru: Days after IAS officer Sashikanth Senthil resigned as Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner claiming that "democracy was being compromised", former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde has accused him of treason and asked him to go to Pakistan.

The Dakshina Kannada MP, known for his controversial remarks, took to Twitter on Monday to slam the officer and urged the Karnakata government to sack the "gaddar" (traitor).

“The state government should realise that it should have sacked him after he opened his polluted mindset against the Union government. But cajoling this 'gaddar' to return amounts to treacherous act against the nation,” Hegde wrote in Kannada on Twitter. The MP was reacting to Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, who had asked Senthil to reconsider his decision to resign.

In another tweet, the BJP leader said, "The first thing Senthil needs to do is to immediately emigrate to Pakistan with his supporters."

In his video message on Twitter, Hegde said there cannot be any "act of treason" bigger than an IAS officer questioning the decision taken by the Centre and the Parliament on a majority basis.

"The government should immediately initiate action against him. The Governor has the power and people too expect the same (action)," he said.

"If this guy can conclude that the Union Government is fascist; then we have the liberty to call him another paid #Gaddar, dancing to the tunes set by his real paymasters! This may be the debate he wants to initiate!" Hegde added in the tweet.

Reacting to Hegde's tweets, Senthil said the statement itself exposed the BJP leader.

"He (Hegde) is asking me to go to Pakistan. His statement itself exposes him. If he can ask me this question, then you can guess what will happen to the general masses tomorrow," Senthil said.

Senthil quit the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) last week, expressing concern over the “future of India” in his resignation letter.

“I have taken this decision as I feel that it is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government with the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy being compromised in an unprecedented manner. I also feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of our nation and that I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all,” he wrote.

Hegde has made controversial statements earlier also. In December 2017, Hegde had sparked a controversy when he said the BJP would “change the Constitution in days to come”.

Earlier this year, Hedge, then a Union minister, had made a remark against women's entry into Kerala's Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court nod also stirring a row. “The Kerala government has entirely failed. I would like to say that it's totally daylight rape on Hindu people," Hegde had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

