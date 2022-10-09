'He's Affected by Age, Turning Delusional': PK Hits Back at Nitish Over 'Helping BJP Covertly' Charge

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday took a jibe at Nitish Kumar and said that the Bihar chief minister has become “delusional” and “politically isolated” and speaks things other than what he actually means.

Kishor, whose remarks come days after Nitish Kumar’s charge that he was working for the BJP, also said that Kumar’s age is affecting him and it reflects in his “nervousness”.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had last month slammed Kishor, his former party colleague, who had said that JD(U)’s decision to switch alliance will have a regional and not national impact. Calling poll strategist Prashant Kishor a “publicity expert”, Bihar CM Kumar suggested that Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly.

Hitting back at Nitish Kumar, Kishor on Sunday said, “He [Kumar] said I am working on BJP’s agenda and asked him to merge with Congress. How is it even possible? If I were supporting BJP, why would I ask him to strengthen Congress? If the second claim is correct, the first one gets wrong”.

Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else.If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional & politically isolated. He's surrounded by those whom he can't trust:Prashant Kishor https://t.co/QnoooOiHjL pic.twitter.com/c4Nl9TEORC — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

“He [Kumar] has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks other than what he means,” news agency quoted Kishor as saying.

This comes amid a series of allegations being shot at each other by Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar.

On Saturday, the Bihar CM said Kishor, who has helped political parties win elections and influence people, is now making baseless claims. He added that a few years ago, Kishor had advised him to merge his JD (U) with the Congress. On October 5, Kishor had said Kumar had invited him to his residence and offered him to join his party and lead it.

But Kishor has dropped several hints that he aims to launch his own political party after the completion of his yatra. He has often said it was time for him “to go directly to the people.”

