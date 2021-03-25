'He's an Expert in Making Announcements During Polls': Kamal Nath Takes Jibe at MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Calling him an “expert in making announcements", senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday took a potshot at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that anyone can make the BJP leader announce anything when elections are around.

“He (Shivraj Chouhan) is an expert in making announcement during elections," said Nath while addressing a public rally for Madhya Pradesh by-polls in Damoh assembly constituency.

“I don’t consider this as by-poll as it’s a two-way option to decide whether we like the politics of saudebazi (deal) or honesty," former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said in favour of Congress nominee Ajay Tandon for Damoh seat.

With an attempt to shift focus on the manner BJP regained power in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who created the Constitution, would have never imagined that Madhya Pradesh will fight by-polls due to saudebazi (deal).

Stepping up attack on Shivraj Chouhan, the Congress leader said that the Chief Minister will again come to the public for by-polls with a “bundle of lies".

Tandon will fight against BJP’s Rahul Lodhi from Damoh seat. The by-poll was necessitated after Lodhi resigned from the Assembly and Congress party and later joined BJP in October last year.

According to sources in the BJP, Siddharth Malaiya, son of former minister Jayant Malaiya, was persuaded by party tickets from Damoh seat. Now, speculations are rife that Siddharth Malaiya could rebel against the party and contest as an Independent candidate in Damoh after being upset since Lodhi joined the BJP.