'He's Not a Terrorist': With Kin of 4 Martyred Delhi Officers, Kejriwal Turns Around Parvesh Verma's Attack

New Delhi: In an attempt to turn around BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "Kejriwal is a terrorist" narrative, the Aam Aadmi Party has reached out to families of four martyrs, who vouch for Delhi's chief minister's patriotism.

In a three-minute-long video message, relatives of Delhi police officers, a firefighter and an Assistant sub-inspector of police questioned how could Verma and Union home minister call AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist when he is one who has been serving India selflessly.

Lauding Delhi government for giving "Rs 1 crore aid" to the kin of martyrs, the members said that their financial condition has improved after the monetary help. "Whatever worries we had after our son passed away, were taken care of by the government in the national capital," an elderly couple said.

Another relative said, "No government can think about how the life of such families could change by extending a helping hand." His statement is then seconded by kin of another martyr, who says that Kejriwal is a simple man who works selflessly for the people.

The video was posted on Twitter by Delhi CM himself, who urged people to listen to what the family members of slain officers had to say. The video received over 17,000 views in over an hour.

Recently, Kejriwal had held a press conference over BJP MP's remark, asking if a person becomes terrorist by helping poor and fighting against corruption. The Delhi CM added that Delhi residents should now decide, "whether they consider me as their son, brother or antankwadi".

AAP had also filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".

Turning a negative narrative to garner support for one's party was earlier seen during Lok Sabha elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party changed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" campaign into "hum bhi chowkidar" slogan to voice support for PM Narendra Modi.

Gandhi had made the 'chowkidar chor hai' attack on PM Modi, alleging corruption and wrongdoings in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter planes from France, a charge which was repeatedly rubbished by the government.

This 'offensive' led BJP to launch a massive 'mai bhi chowkidar' campaign that started off with a visual of Modi in a music video, saying "Rest assured, your chowkidar is completely alert".

After the launch, the prime minister, as well as a number of BJP leaders across the country, added the prefix 'chowkidar' to their Twitter handles as a mark of support to the poll campaign. Days later, PM Modi had addressed over 25 lakh chowkidars from across the country via audio conference. He also launched a scathing attack on the opposition party's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' campaign.

