Hi Tea & 'Namaste Trump' as Delhi Burns & Millions of Kashmiris Remain Deprived of Rights: Iltija Mufti
In a tweet, Iltija Mufti talked about US President Donald Trump's visit to India and wrote about the anti-CAA violence in Delhi and the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.
File photo of former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti.
Srinagar: The daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, who operates her mother's Twitter account hit out at the Narendra Modi government on Monday over the violent clashes in the national capital following protests for and against the new citizenship law.
In a tweet, Iltija talked about US President Donald Trump's India visit and wrote about the anti-CAA violence in North East Delhi and the rights of Kashmiris.
She said that Mahatma Gandhi's values have been long forgotten, his legacy is remembered only at perfunctory visits to the Sabarmati ashram.
"Hi Tea & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji's legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten," she wrote on Twitter.
“Hi Tea” & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji’s legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 24, 2020
Iltija hit headlines after the detention of Mehbooba Mufti following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year by giving several interviews to national and international media. Recently, Mehbooba Mufti was booked under the stringent Public Security Act (PSA) along for former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
Iltija has been critical of the Central government for banning social media in Kashmir.
(With inputs from IANS)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral
- 'Is it a Karate Suit?' Melania's India Visit Outfit and Trump's Yellow Tie Grab Eyes on Twitter
- On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with an Emotional Note
- Gaming in India Will be Bigger Than Music, Movies & TV Shows Put Together, Says Mukesh Ambani
- Is The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Coming to India Soon? This is The Biggest Hint Yet That it is