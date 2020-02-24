Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Hi Tea & 'Namaste Trump' as Delhi Burns & Millions of Kashmiris Remain Deprived of Rights: Iltija Mufti

In a tweet, Iltija Mufti talked about US President Donald Trump's visit to India and wrote about the anti-CAA violence in Delhi and the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hi Tea & 'Namaste Trump' as Delhi Burns & Millions of Kashmiris Remain Deprived of Rights: Iltija Mufti
File photo of former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti.

Srinagar: The daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, who operates her mother's Twitter account hit out at the Narendra Modi government on Monday over the violent clashes in the national capital following protests for and against the new citizenship law.

In a tweet, Iltija talked about US President Donald Trump's India visit and wrote about the anti-CAA violence in North East Delhi and the rights of Kashmiris.

She said that Mahatma Gandhi's values have been long forgotten, his legacy is remembered only at perfunctory visits to the Sabarmati ashram.

"Hi Tea & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji's legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten," she wrote on Twitter.

Iltija hit headlines after the detention of Mehbooba Mufti following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year by giving several interviews to national and international media. Recently, Mehbooba Mufti was booked under the stringent Public Security Act (PSA) along for former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Iltija has been critical of the Central government for banning social media in Kashmir.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram