Hi Tea & 'Namaste Trump' as Delhi Burns & Millions of Kashmiris Remain Deprived of Rights: Iltija Mufti

Srinagar: The daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, who operates her mother's Twitter account hit out at the Narendra Modi government on Monday over the violent clashes in the national capital following protests for and against the new citizenship law.

In a tweet, Iltija talked about US President Donald Trump's India visit and wrote about the anti-CAA violence in North East Delhi and the rights of Kashmiris.

She said that Mahatma Gandhi's values have been long forgotten, his legacy is remembered only at perfunctory visits to the Sabarmati ashram.

"Hi Tea & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji's legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten," she wrote on Twitter.

Iltija hit headlines after the detention of Mehbooba Mufti following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year by giving several interviews to national and international media. Recently, Mehbooba Mufti was booked under the stringent Public Security Act (PSA) along for former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Iltija has been critical of the Central government for banning social media in Kashmir.

(With inputs from IANS)

