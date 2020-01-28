Take the pledge to vote

Hidden Agenda Behind CAA & NRC, Says Karnataka Congress Leader

Congress leader U T Khader said the people are being kept in the dark about the details on the CAA to execute the hidden agenda.

PTI

January 28, 2020
Mangaluru: There is a hidden agenda of the Sangh Parivar behind the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, former Karnataka minister and Congress leader U T Khader said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the people are being kept in the dark about the details on the CAA to execute the hidden agenda.

People all over the country are protesting the CAA as it is against the basic tenets of the Constitution, he alleged. The confusion over CAA within the government is clear from the varying statements of different Union ministers, the congress leader said.

"We want explanation on the CAA from the Prime Minister and Home Minister, not the Defence Minister," he said referring to BJPs pro-CAA rally held here on Monday in which Rajnath Singh took part.

He said any law should be for uniting the people and not to scare them or create a divide among communities. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had given citizenship for refugees, but did not differentiate them on the basis of religion and caste.

The Centre should come clear on the implementation of CAA and NRC, he said.

Congratulating Harekala Hajabba for the Padma Shri award received by him, he said even the Padma Shri awardee may not be having documents to prove his lineage. "Will they also make him stand in the queue?" Khader asked.

To a question on a video clipping with death threat to him going viral on social media, Khader said he had not taken it seriously.

"Even the youths shouting against me in the video will turn against the BJP when they are asked to provide documents to prove their grandparents' religion," he said.

In the video, some youths are seen raising threatening slogans against Khader during the pro-CAA rally in the city. Khader said he did not file a complaint as he had concern for their families.

