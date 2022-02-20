Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be leading the Congress’s charge in the Punjab assembly elections, but his brother Manohar Singh is fighting ‘alone’, and says he was ignored by the party’s high command despite having ‘winnability’ according to their own survey.

Contesting as an Independent candidate from Bassi Pathana in Charan, Manohar told ANI that the party had made a ‘good decision’ by choosing Channi as their chief ministerial candidate. “The party will be benefitted by work done by my brother and they will form the government," he said.

However, on not being given a party ticket, Manohar has his reservations about the party functioning: “I was working in the constituency. I had winnability - not me, but their survey, says this. Still, I was ignored by the High Command. I had to contest as people told me to. I hope I pass."

Manohar, who bears a striking resemblance to his elder brother, had decided to make his political debut as an independent from the Bassi Pathana assembly seat against the “official” Congress candidate, despite being ‘told’ by Charanjit Channi not to do so.

“He (Charanjit Singh Channi) tried to convince me (to not fight the election), but I convinced him that I need to go into the field and fight. So, he was convinced. I even convinced Congress leaders here. I think I have the winnability, that is the feedback we have,” Manohar had told CNN-News18 in an interview.

Manohar’s nomination as an independent had led to political parties taking potshots at Channi, saying the CM was unable to control “rebellion” inside his own family. However, the brother had affirmed being on good terms with the CM.

On being asked what he would do if he won, Manohar had said, “If I win, I have to support my brother but we will see what the circumstances are and what people of my constituency say and how best I can help with the development of this constituency. It is a rural area where not much development has happened.”

Manohar Singh had earlier in interviews at least two instances where MP’s relatives have received tickets, indicating that the decision to not field him was not in accordance with the Congress’s ‘one family, one ticket formula’. According to him, the party had fielded Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, the son of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, from the Phillaur seat. Kamil Amar Singh, the son of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, has been given the ticket from the Raikot seat, he had added.

