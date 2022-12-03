High Drama Expected Over Suvendu Adhikari’s Rally in Bengal Today; BJP Claims TMC Disrupting Arrangements

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is not allowing the BJP rally at Diamond Harbour despite High Court’s order and warned that his party workers would hit the streets on Saturday if there is any obstruction to the planned event.

“Even after Hon’ble Calcutta High Court allowed @BJP4Bengal rally at Diamond Harbour tomorrow, Koyla Bhaipo deployed his lumpens & servitors in uniform to disrupt the arrangements. The rally would be held at that same venue tomorrow. Bhaipo stop us if you can. Use all your might," Adhikari tweeted.

“Bhaipo hope you have heard: “The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long." Your time’s up. The people of WB would throw your undemocratic party in the garbage bin democratically. @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas would hit the streets tomorrow if there’s any further obstruction," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the BJP has approached the Superintendent of Police alleging that TMC goons are threatening their workers in Diamond Harbour and sought more security.

“This has to informing you that, as per the permission from High Count for our organizational meeting at Light

House Ground, Diamond Harbour, we have prepared the stage and arranged the entire supporting infrastructure

for said programme. But from today’s evening (from 8:00 pm onwards) local TMC body’s & there social goons are obstructing to stop our program and threatening to kill our party member with weapons. You are requested to place the security arrangement as immediate & make the tomorrows programme with non-violence as per the instruction of High Court. We are requesting you to ensure the security arrangement for said programme," Nitish Mandal, BJP Diamond Harbour District Convenor wrote in his complaint to the SP.

However, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP is doing drama as decorators have withdrawn from the BJP meeting and it has nothing to do with the TMC.

