The Delhi government machinery came to a virtual halt on Tuesday as the alleged assault of chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs sent bureaucrats on a war path against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, leading to scenes of utter chaos inside the secretariat. Countering the allegations, the AAP government released a video of its minister Imran Hussain being attacked by a mob of officials while he was going to attend a press conference.IAS officials, protesting against the alleged assault, took out a candle light march from Rajghat and also met home minister Rajnath Singh at his residence, demanding action against the AAP MLAs accused of beating Prakash. They have threatened to go on a strike if their demands were not met. Prakash was also present at the meeting and reiterated that MLAs had rained blows on him after he refused to follow their instructions on publicising the achievements of the AAP government on its three-year anniversary.The Delhi Police have filed an FIR on a complaint from Prakash under various sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing a public servant from performing the duty) and 353 (assault on public servant) against AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and others.AAP has denied the “ludicrous” allegations and accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest”. The incident has snowballed into a major slugfest, with AAP minister Imran Hussain also alleging that he was attacked at the Delhi secretariat by officials who were protesting the alleged assault. Hussain has also filed a police complaint.In his complaint to Delhi Police, Prakash called the “attack on him at Kejriwal’s residence premeditated.” He further alleged that the MLAs also threatened to lock him up in a room all night if he does not release the TV campaign planned for the occasion.Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash exits after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal over his alleged manhandling by an AAP MLA, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)Giving his version of what transpired at the CM’s residence, Prakash said he was called to the chief minister’s house at midnight on Monday despite him expressing his reservations to Kejriwal’s advisor repeatedly.He said that when he reached the CM’s residence, there were 11 MLAs present there already. “The CM told me the MLAs had come to ask questions about the government’s publicity programme. One MLA firmly shut the door of the room,” he stated.Prakash said that he explained the officials were bound by the Supreme Court guidelines and can’t run any advertisements that are not in consonance with them. At this stage, he said the MLAs started shouting at him and abused him for not doing enough for the publicity of the Delhi government.“One MLA, who I can identify, threatened to lock me up in the room for the entire night unless I agreed to release the TV campaign. A threat was made that I will be implicated in false cases, including under the SC/ST act,” he stated.“Then suddenly, MLA Amanatullah Khan and another MLA, without any provocation from my side, started assaulting me and landed several blows on my head and temples with their fists,” he said, adding that no one in the room came to his help.Prakash, demanding strict action against those involved, said he was able to leave the residence with great difficulty.The Aam Aadmi Party has rubbished the allegations. Presenting a different picture of what transpired on Monday, AAP leader Atishi Marlena said the meeting was called because 2.5 lakh families were deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhaar.“The Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying that he was answerable only to the LG and not to MLAs and CM. He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Moreover, it is false information that the meeting and the argument was about TV ads,” Marlena said.Senior party leaders Ashish Khetan and Saurabh Bhardwaj also said that the Delhi government is being threatened by officials and are often held at ransom.AAP leaders address the media on Tuesday evening. (Image: AAP/Twitter)“The people of Delhi are not ready to be held at ransom. The Delhi government is being threatened every day for not falling in line. I was heckled at the Delhi Secretariat. Can you imagine this happening to ministers of other state governments at their secretariats?” asked Khetan at the media address on Tuesday.The Centre has also gotten involved in the tussle and has asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to submit a report on the incident.After meeting the Chief Secretary, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear.”Speaking to CNN-News18, IAS Association secretary Manisha Saxena said that home minister has assured them of action. "We apprised the home minister of repeated verbal and physical assault against Delhi government staff. Assault on chief secretary is completely unprecedented, we demand action," she said.