After Day of High Drama, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to Finally Hold Tripura Rally Today Following Court Order

After a whole day of high drama, a Tripura court on Saturday night finally allowed a political rally by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to take place on Sunday. The leader will reach the state in the afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, the TMC had alleged that the BJP was making up new RT-PCR rules to stop the rally from happening, but the issue heightened after Tripura police issued a letter asking the party to change the venue of the rally.

On Saturday evening, police reached Rabindra Bhawan, where rally was to take place, to dismantle the stage while TMC leaders sat on dharna. The party then approached the court for help. Around 10 pm, a court order allowed the rally at Rabindra Bhawan with several restrictions:

1. Assembly of supporters will be limited to 500 at most.

2. All other venues for assembly and approach to the meeting venue and car parking venues stand cancelled.

3. Car parking will only be allowed at Old Central Jail and Netaji School grounds.

4. Police will regulate number of attendees by putting a naka/checkpost at all approach points to Ravindra Bhawan, so that supporters/attendants do not cross an upper limit of 500.

5. Leaders of the TMC will be deputed at all nakas to assist the police in regulating number of attendants/supporters.

The court ordered police to accept the undertaking and allow the rally at a venue adjoining Rabindra Bhawan at a fixed time on Sunday.

The court said police will be free to stop the rally in case there is any violation of the above court order. After the whole incident, TMC workers took to Twitter announce that the rally had been restored.

All India Trinamool Congress tweeted: “Tomorrow, our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc will be in #Tripura to save the people of Tripura from the autocratic rule of @BjpBiplab! We are fearless, we are energized and we’re ready to fight for the people of Tripura! They definitely deserve better.

Tripura police said it changed the venue due to public interest during Covid times.

