‘High-handed Tactics and Vendetta Politics’: Congress Condemns DK Shivakumar’s Arrest

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday condemned the arrest of senior party leader DK Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case and termed it vendetta politics.

“We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of Shri DK Shivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of Shri @DKShivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy.#BJPVendettaPolitics — Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2019

Congress leader Veerappa Moily said the present trend of tax terrorism and abuse of agencies, such as the ED and the CBI, for political witch-hunt is an alarming trend.

“The continuous interrogation and harassment [of a former minister and an investor] is writ large,” Moily said in a statement. “While investigation can be initiated but should not appear that such intent or investigation should be politically biased and also reflect persecution instead of prosecution,” Moily said.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of Shivakumar and accused the Centre of using probe agencies to oppress opposition leaders.

“After days of interrogation, without allowing even a day's break for the festival, ED now cites non-cooperation to arrest DK Shivakumar. The ruling govt is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests,” the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said.

After days of interrogation, without allowing even a day's break for the festival, ED now cites non-cooperation to arrest @DKShivakumar. The ruling govt is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 3, 2019

Former Karnataka chief Siddaramaiah said BJP government is targeting opposition leaders to divert attention from structural failures and to prevent voices of dissent.

“Opposition leaders are being targeted each and every day using central govt agencies. It is just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of BJP govt and also to prevent the voices of dissent. DK Shivakumar will definitely come out clean and the whole country will understand the ulterior motives of BJP. We are all with him in this difficult times and shall provide him with full support,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Opposition leaders are being targeted each & every day using central govt agencies. It is just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of @BJP4India govt & also to prevent the voices of dissent. @DKShivakumar is also a victim of their vindictive politics.1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 3, 2019

Congress General Secretary in Charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal said the arrest of Shivakumar is a clear case of political vendetta by the 'fascist' government at the centre.

“The arrest of DK Shivakumar is a clear case of political vendetta by the fascist government at the centre. After Shri Chidambaram, yet another leader facing vengeance for standing up against the horse-trading and petty politics of the BJP,” Venugopal tweeted.

Karnataka Congress Committee said DK Shivakumar has been arrested despite full cooperation with the investigation team. “Congress stands firmly with DKS and will fight this legally and politically,” INC Karnataka tweeted.

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev also condemned the former Karnataka minister’s arrest and said Shivakumar is being targeted as he has resisted every evil design of BJP. “The reasons for prosecution and arrest is simple, he is an achiever and fire fighter for Congress and he has resisted every evil design of the BJP. DK Shivakumar is target of malicious vendetta,” Sushmita Dev wrote on Twitter.

The ED has been grilling Shivakumar since Saturday when he was first taken into custody. The investigating officer of the case had grilled the Congress leader for more than four hours on Friday and about eight hours on Saturday as part of the probe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.