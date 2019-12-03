Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Personnel Suspended, High-level Inquiry Ordered after Security Breach at Priyanka's Home: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said three members of the Gandhi family have been allotted Z-plus top-grade security cover with ambulance and are guarded by personnel who were previously part of the SPG.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
3 Personnel Suspended, High-level Inquiry Ordered after Security Breach at Priyanka's Home: Amit Shah
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi suffered a security breach at her Delhi residence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the matter and three personnel have already been suspended.

Speaking about the incident during a debate on the Special Protection Group (SPG) Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said the security at Priyanka Gandhi's residence was informed that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, would be visiting in a black 'Tata Safari' SUV. Instead, a few Congress workers from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh came in a similar vehicle and had been allowed into the house, he said.

Shah said three members of the Gandhi family have been given Z-plus top-grade security cover with ambulance and are guarded by personnel who were previously part of the SPG.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Act governing the elite-Special Protection Group (SPG) with Home Minister Amit Shah rejecting the opposition's charge of political vendetta and asserting the government was concerned about security of all 130 crore Indians and not just the Gandhi family.

Replying to the Left's charge of BJP acting with political vendetta, he said 120 workers of BJP and RSS have been killed in Kerala.

