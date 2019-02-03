English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
High on Optics, Rahul Gandhi Flies 'Cattle' Class to Patna with 3 Congress CMs
The post has drawn more than 73,000 likes within 10 hours and is going viral across social media.
In this image tweeted by @INCIndia, Congress president Rahul Gandhi can be seen flying economy class with MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
New Delhi: High on optics in in poll season, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a picture on Instagram featuring chief ministers of three states recently won by the party.
The photo shows Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel flying 'cattle' class or economy class to Patna to attend the Congress’ rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.
The post has drawn more than 73,000 likes within 10 hours and is going viral across social media. “On our way to the Congress Rally at the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar, with our new CM’s & Party Treasurer. Tough getting all these gentlemen together on a single row, but we pulled it off!”, Gandhi's tweet read.
As 2019 Lok Sabha elections are less than two months away, political parties are trying to use social media platforms to expand their mass reach-out. While PM Narendra Modi was busy inaugurating projects in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, Gandhi announced a guaranteed minimum income to the poor if the Congress comes to power in the forthcoming general elections. Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi took money from the pockets of the people of Bihar and put it in the pockets of his rich friends.
Political analysts believe that with showing that he flies economy class, Gandhi might be trying to emphasize that it is the Congress party which is standing for the poor as he repeatedly accuses PM Modi of building a coterie of rich and powerful around him. A few years back, Gandhi had referred to the Modi government as a ‘suit-boot ka Sarkar.’
Congress' official twitter handle also shared the photo which garnered 13000 photos till this copy was filed.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
