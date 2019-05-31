High-profile MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Gets Second Stint as Food Processing Minister

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
High-profile MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Gets Second Stint as Food Processing Minister
Harsimrat Kaur won the Lok Sabha elections by an impressive margin, defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress by a margin of 21,772 votes.
File photo of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (PTI)
New Delhi: Member of Parliament from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal has retained the Food Processing Ministry.
The two-time parliamentarian is part of a family that traces its lineage back to 18th-century royalty.
Born on July 25, 1966, in New Delhi, Harsimrat Kaur is married to Sukhbir Singh Badal who is the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was the deputy chief minister of Punjab and his father, Parkash Singh Badal, is a four-time chief minister.
Harsimrat Kaur, among the high-profile MPs in this cabinet, is called ‘Biba ji’ and has reportedly brought “unprecedented” development to the constituency.
During her campaign, she raised the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Operation Bluestar and the unkept poll promises of the Congress government. She had sternly responded to Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s “hua toh hua” remarks where he had reportedly dismissed the anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination.
What gave a further push to her political aspirations was the launch of Nanhi Chhaan, a non-profit organisation that works on social issues like gender, skills, environment and harmony. As a patron of the outfit, she has assured that she will purse the objectives of development and secularism. Harsimrat Kaur holds a degree in textile design and is a mother to three children.
After her appointment as food processing minister in the previous cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur had to deal with issues of consumer safety after a controversy erupted over the presence of lead content in Nestle’s Maggi noodles in 2015.
The year had other challenges for Akali Dal after reported incidents of “sacrilege” of the Guru Granth Sahib. The consequences were grave as it led to violence and rioting across Punjab. Parkash Singh Badal, her father-in-law, and Sukhbir Singh Badal also faced allegations of corruption.
Harsimrat Kaur won the Lok Sabha elections by an impressive margin, defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress by a margin of 21,772 votes. This was an improvement from her 2014 tally, where she had won by 19,395 votes.
When Harsimrat Kaur contested from Bathinda for the first time, she stood against Raninder Singh, son of chief minister Amarinder Singh, and won by over 1.2 lakh votes.
