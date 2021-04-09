High-profile Presence: 8'2'' Man in Focus at UP Panchayat Poll Campaigning

Winning the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh may prove to be a tall order for many candidates but they are making every effort to attract voters. Considered Asia’s tallest man, Dharmendra Pratap Singh is at the centre of discussions nowadays around Pratapgarh, being the proponent of Mahendra Singh, a candidate for district panchayat membership. When the 8’2" Dharmendra came to the Sadar Tehsil on Friday, a large crowd gathered around to click selfies. Even police personnel and officials at the premises where contestants were filing nominations could be seen staring at him. Several candidates too snapped photographs with Dharmendra.

Elections will take place in 58,189 village panchayats of UP in four phases between April 15 and 29 with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2. They are being seen as a crucial test of popularity for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state ahead of assembly polls next year.

“Mahendra Singh is like my brother and he has been doing social service for a long time," said Dharmendra. “He is contesting the elections for the district panchayat and that is why I have supported him and have become his proponent."

The resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village of Pratapgarh district is known for his imposing stature across the country. He is the tallest living Indian, and his name is also mentioned in the Guinness World Records.

Dharmendra has two sisters and two brothers and has a postgraduate degree. And he is an instant attraction wherever he goes.

Coming from an underprivileged family and suffering from height-related ailments, Dharmendra has also requested CM Yogi for help. “I am the tallest person in India, but neither is anyone ready to marry me nor does anyone give me a job. It has become even more difficult to find employment during this corona pandemic,” he said.

