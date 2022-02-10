Hijab Controversy: Small Incidents Not Good for Society, we're All One Parivar, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari cited a song from his RSS days to invoke communal harmony and said “small incidents” like the hijab controversy in Karnataka were “not good for the society”.

Asked about his take on the hijab row during an interview with CNN-News18 on Wednesday, Gadkari said his suggestion would be to respect all religions and people of different creed and sex.

“Some people go to masjid, some go to mandir, some to gurdwara; I always remember the song in the RSS – ‘Sanskruti sab ki ek chirantana, purakhe jiske Hindu hain, virat sagar samaj apna, hum sab iske bindu hain’. We are all part and parcel of one society, one parivar and we should respect every religion and make religious harmony in the society,” said the senior BJP leader.

He said the BJP’s thinking was that we are ‘bhartiya’, who want to make India a “super-economic” power. “These small incidents are not good for the society, we have to think with a wider interest on how we are going to run this society and make this country great,” he added.

“I always tell people that a person is not great because of his caste, creed or sex. He is great because of his qualities, we have to support good qualities in the society,” he said.

