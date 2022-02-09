'No Compromise on Hijab Ban, Govt to Probe PFI Links with Protests': K'taka Edu Min Tells News18

As tension prevailed in Karnataka in the backdrop of incidents of violence reported due to the hijab row, state Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday told CNN-NEWS18 that the “government will hold its ground and not compromise” on its decision to ban headscarves for Muslim women in educational institutes and also investigate the “role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the protests”.

“We have requested the police to investigate if Campus Front of India (CFI) or PFI is behind this (protests). After investigation things will be taken into consideration and the Chief Minister and the state home department will look into it. We will not compromise and will stick to our stand. The government’s stand is clear. Our circular is sent out and we stand by that. Students can’t be separated. No compromise,” Nagesh said.

Claiming that protests erupted following “provocation”, he said, “From February 1, some people have spoken on TV that has provoked people. We suspect some organisations to be behind this. They are not allowing these girls to come to the mainstream. They started from Udupi and now have started to spread it to the whole state.”

In spite of curfew orders in Shivamogga district, the NSUI members on Wednesday morning entered First Grade Degree College and PG Research Centre. They brought down the ‘Bhagva Dhwaj’ or saffron flag and hoisted the Tricolour on Wednesday morning. The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. They have secured both the flags.

Authorities have clarified that ‘Bhagva Dhwaj’ was hoisted on the empty flag post in Shivamogga college on Tuesday. They have denied that Bhagva Dhawj was hoisted after taking down Tricolour.

Meanwhile, a bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit on Tuesday said, “For me, Constitution is Bhagvad Gita. We have to act according to the Constitution. I have come to this position after taking oath on the Constitution. The emotions on the issue should be set aside. Wearing a hijab should not become an emotional issue.”

It also observed that the government has to answer many questions on the issue. “I am getting messages from innumerable numbers. The whole WhatsApp chat is filled with this discussion. The institutions can only work as per the constitution. The government can give orders, but people can question them,” the bench noted.

“The government can’t come to decisions on surmises,” it said.

The bench stated that since the government is not agreeing to the petitioner’s request of allowing students to wear hijab for two months, it will take up the case on the basis of merit. “There are protests and students are on roads, I am observing all developments in this regard,” the judge noted.

“The government can’t give a ruling against the Quran. Wearing a dress of the choice is a fundamental right. Wearing a hijab is a fundamental right, however, the government can restrict fundamental rights. There is no clear order on uniforms from the government. Wearing a hijab is a matter of privacy. The government order in this regard violates the boundaries of privacy,” the bench observed.

After ordering closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days amid the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed in Bengaluru from Delhi and immediately met DGP Praveen Sood around midnight. Beside the DGP, home and education ministers were also present. The CM also met the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and asked them to impose section 144 in their respective district, “wherever required, without consulting the government".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.