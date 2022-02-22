Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Shivamogga Minister in-charge Smells Conspiracy in Bajrang Dal Man's Murder, Goa CM Links Killing to Headscarf Row

The Shivpur police have arrested a youth for staging a demonstration with scores of children in front of a school on Airport Road, demanding school authorities not to allow wearing hijab by Muslim girl students.

School principal Nirmala Rathore made it very clear that the dress code is strictly followed in the school and no student is allowed to wear hijab. On her complaint, police lodged an FIR against Himanshu Chaturvedi of Bharlai area and also arrested him.

Inspector Shivpur, S R Gautam said that Chaturvedi, along with many minor boys and girls, gathered in front of the school on Monday and started a demonstration.