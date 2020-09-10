Himachal Assembly: LoP Seeks Expunging of CM's Remarks; CM Says 'Intention Was Not to Hurt Opposition'

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday urged the Speaker to remove a remark made by the chief minister while replying to an adjournment motion in the House. As proceedings of the fourth day of the ongoing monsoon session started, Agnihotri raised the issue in the Assembly stating that it has been mentioned in media that CM Jai Ram Thakur, referring to the opposition members, had said "may you be born while clapping.

He alleged that the chief minister meant transgenders when he made the remarks. Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said he will look into the record and if any unparliamentary word is found, it will be expunged.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the opposition. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) also alleged that Thakur used besharam, behaya (shameless) words for the opposition while replying to the adjournment motion.

Responding to the charges, the CM said he made the clapping remark to state that when a baby is born in a family, people clap in joy to welcome the child. He also said that he was replying on a serious matter in the House on Wednesday, but the opposition kept on interrupting him by raising slogans and clapping.

Thakur asserted that if opposition members have their sentiments, the ruling party MLAs also have their sentiments. Referring to the opposition, he said, You use Pakistan, dalal' words for the ruling party MLAs.

He said both sides should watch their words.