Himachal Polls: Jobs For Youth, Uniform Civil Code Among BJP's 11 'Commitments' | Full Manifesto Here

With less than a week left for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP released its manifesto for the hill state on Sunday. Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and job opportunities for youth are among the 11 “commitments” made by the saffron party in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections would be held in a single phase on November 12.

Releasing the manifesto in Shimla, BJP president JP Nadda said women empowerment remains a key focus for the party.

“Whatever was promised was delivered, whatever was not promised has also been delivered,” he added.

Some Of The Commitments Made By BJP In Its Manifesto

As part of the Him Startup scheme, BJP promised to arrange a fund of Rs 900 crore.

BJP also promised to create 8 lakh job opportunities for youth.

BJP said that if its government returns to power in the state, Himachal would get five new medical colleges.

Party also promised to double the number of mobile clinics in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

BJP promised to connect all-weather with all villages with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

For girl students, from class 6 to class 12, the party promised to provide bicycles to schools. In every district, two girls’ hostels would also be set up.

Party also promised scooters for girls pursuing higher education

Under the program ‘Shakti’, Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples.

An additional amount of Rs 3,000 annually would be given under PM-Kisan Nidhi Yojana, and 10 lakh farmers would be added to the program.

BJP promised to investigate Waqf properties as per law under a judicial.

Focussing on women voters, Nadda released the party’s separate manifesto for them announcing 33 per cent reservation in government jobs.

BJP’s manifesto came a day after rival Congress, which is hoping to make a comeback in the state, announced 10 “guarantees” in its ‘Pratigya Patra’ for the polls. Congress has also attacked the ruling BJP government in the state over inflation and unemployment.

Replying to a question, Nadda criticised the Congress manifesto saying it lacks both vision and weight

BJP had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto. The party is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With agency inputs)

