Himachal BJP Chief Resigns on Moral Grounds after Arrest of Health Official Who Sought Bribe

(Representative image/PTI)

(Representative image/PTI)

An audio, purportedly carrying the voice of Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Gupta demanding the bribe from a supplier had gone viral on the social media. Gupta was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on May 20.

  • IANS Shimla
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday resigned from the post on moral grounds and sought an impartial probe into the last week's arrest of the state Health Director for allegedly seeking Rs 5,00,000 bribe.

Bindal denied involvement in the Health Department scam. Former Health Minister and four-time legislator Bindal sent his resignation to BJP president JP Nadda.

In his letter to Nadda, he refuted allegations of involvement in any scam.

While the opposition Congress has been demanding a CBI probe, Bindal has denied involvement of any BJP leader in the scam.


