POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Himachal CM in Self-quarantine After Deputy Secretary in His Office Tests Positive For Covid-19

File photo of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

File photo of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

The CM's sample will soon be collected for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said.

  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Share this:

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. “As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself," Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence.

He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover here.

The CM's sample will soon be collected for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said.

Thakur said that samples of officials and mediapersons who came in contact with the deputy secretary will be collected for testing as per protocol.

Meanwhile, all the appointments of the chief minister have been cancelled till further orders, an official said.

Next Story
Loading